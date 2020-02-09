Team DLA! Are you looking for an exciting challenge that will also broaden your horizon? Then look no further than the Agency Synchronization Operations Center Liaison Officer rotation program. The ASOC LNO program is one of the best training opportunities in DLA. This four month program at DLA HQ gives you the chance to connect with colleagues from other Military Subordinate Commands, provide your commanders with critical information from HQ, and have unprecedented exposure to senior leaders. It’s challenging, exciting and will broaden your horizons. Need more info? Watch the video! #WarfighterAlways
This work, The Big Six: DLA Agency Synchronization Operations Center LNOs (open caption) , by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
