    WSMR COVID-19 Update 109

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Vanessa Flores 

    White Sands Missile Range Public Affairs

    WSMR Commander Brig. Gen. David Trybula addresses why face coverings are required.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 19:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 765787
    VIRIN: 200902-A-PQ902-0001
    Filename: DOD_107972019
    Length: 00:05:40
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US 
    TAGS

    ATEC
    White Sands Missile Range
    WSMR
    COVID-19

