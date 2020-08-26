U.S. Air Force Maj. David Weller, In Patient Mental Health Flight Commander, 60th Medical Group, provides insight into the importance of remaining mentally tough as well as some of the ways himself and his team provide critical mental health care to Air Force Medical Providers during the COVID-19 response mission. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to states in need as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-nation COVID-19 response.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2020 18:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|765776
|VIRIN:
|200826-A-OS192-203
|Filename:
|DOD_107971884
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen provide aid to local Southern Calif. area Hospitals during the Coronavirus pandemic, by SPC Aaron Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
