    Airmen provide aid to local Southern Calif. area Hospitals during the Coronavirus pandemic

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Spc. Aaron Good 

    46th Military Police Command

    U.S. Air Force Maj. David Weller, In Patient Mental Health Flight Commander, 60th Medical Group, provides insight into the importance of remaining mentally tough as well as some of the ways himself and his team provide critical mental health care to Air Force Medical Providers during the COVID-19 response mission. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to states in need as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-nation COVID-19 response.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 18:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 765776
    VIRIN: 200826-A-OS192-203
    Filename: DOD_107971884
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
