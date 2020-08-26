Airmen provide aid to local Southern Calif. area Hospitals during the Coronavirus pandemic

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/765776" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Maj. David Weller, In Patient Mental Health Flight Commander, 60th Medical Group, provides insight into the importance of remaining mentally tough as well as some of the ways himself and his team provide critical mental health care to Air Force Medical Providers during the COVID-19 response mission. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to states in need as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-nation COVID-19 response.