Dark Horse Soldiers got the opportunity to leave work and barracks during the COVID-19 pandemic to learn a new hobby; kayaking four miles down the Hope Mills Lake in Fayetteville, NC. HHC, 4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne) Company Command team hosted the resilience training as the Unit Ministry Team were also invited to speak to the Single Soldiers about meditation.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2020 14:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765734
|VIRIN:
|200901-A-DL887-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107971148
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|KAPLAN, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Spiritural Resiliency Training - Kayak Meditation, by SFC Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
