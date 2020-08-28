Spiritural Resiliency Training - Kayak Meditation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dark Horse Soldiers got the opportunity to leave work and barracks during the COVID-19 pandemic to learn a new hobby; kayaking four miles down the Hope Mills Lake in Fayetteville, NC. HHC, 4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne) Company Command team hosted the resilience training as the Unit Ministry Team were also invited to speak to the Single Soldiers about meditation.