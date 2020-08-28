Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spiritural Resiliency Training - Kayak Meditation

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Ragucci 

    4th Psychological Operations Group Public Affairs Office

    Dark Horse Soldiers got the opportunity to leave work and barracks during the COVID-19 pandemic to learn a new hobby; kayaking four miles down the Hope Mills Lake in Fayetteville, NC. HHC, 4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne) Company Command team hosted the resilience training as the Unit Ministry Team were also invited to speak to the Single Soldiers about meditation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 14:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765734
    VIRIN: 200901-A-DL887-001
    Filename: DOD_107971148
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: KAPLAN, LA, US
    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Unit Ministry Team
    Suicide
    Lake
    PSYOP
    Resilience
    Kayak
    Soldiers
    Fort Bragg
    Dark Horse
    Single
    Kaplan
    VerbumVincet72
    SinePari
    Carroll Bonvillain

