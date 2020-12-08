Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag Mission

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christopher Stolze 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Video package featuring Red Flag's mission and activities at Nellis AFB, NV, 12 August 2020.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 16:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765732
    VIRIN: 200812-F-NT363-666
    Filename: DOD_107971058
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag Mission, by A1C Christopher Stolze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint
    Plane
    Red Flag
    Nellis
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Navy
    Aircraft
    Jet
    Air Force
    Marines
    Exercise
    Readiness
    Mission
    Army
    Lethality

