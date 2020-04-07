Fourth of July Celebration 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In the midst of a global pandemic, soldiers and families at Fort Stewart were still able to celebrate the nations independence. With precautions in place and maintaining social distancing, families enjoyed live music, the outdoors, and a firework show.