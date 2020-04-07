In the midst of a global pandemic, soldiers and families at Fort Stewart were still able to celebrate the nations independence. With precautions in place and maintaining social distancing, families enjoyed live music, the outdoors, and a firework show.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2020 14:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765719
|VIRIN:
|200902-A-ET609-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107970934
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fourth of July Celebration 2020, by SGT Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT