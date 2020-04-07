Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fourth of July Celebration 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.04.2020

    Video by Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    In the midst of a global pandemic, soldiers and families at Fort Stewart were still able to celebrate the nations independence. With precautions in place and maintaining social distancing, families enjoyed live music, the outdoors, and a firework show.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 14:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765719
    VIRIN: 200902-A-ET609-001
    Filename: DOD_107970934
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fourth of July Celebration 2020, by SGT Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3ID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT