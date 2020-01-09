Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    59th Medical Wing Labor Day Safety Briefing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jose Davila, Wing Staff Agency Safety Rep., gives a Labor Day safety brief Sept. 1, 2020, at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center. Amidst the times of COVID-19 in order to maintain social distancing please feel free to share this video with other units. Have a great Labor Day weekend.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 11:46
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 765713
    VIRIN: 200901-F-JG587-1001
    Filename: DOD_107970807
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59th Medical Wing Labor Day Safety Briefing, by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    grilling
    alcohol
    safety
    Labor Day
    swimming
    PPE
    safety brief
    driving
    wingman
    weekend
    hydrate
    face mask
    sunscreen
    driving under the influence
    open fire
    drive responsibly
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    social distancing
    facemask

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT