    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. R.J. Biermann 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    To help fight COVID-19, the U.S. Agency for International Development committed to donating 1,000 ventilators to Indonesia. In the largest, single USAID ventilator delivery to date, Air Mobility Command delivered 500 of the 1,000 life-saving machines to Indonesia, Aug. 30. Through an all-of-America approach, AMC continues to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 by delivering aid across the globe.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 12:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 765709
    VIRIN: 200830-F-ND912-082
    Filename: DOD_107970785
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, USAID, AMC deliver ventilators to Indonesia, by TSgt R.J. Biermann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

