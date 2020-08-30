To help fight COVID-19, the U.S. Agency for International Development committed to donating 1,000 ventilators to Indonesia. In the largest, single USAID ventilator delivery to date, Air Mobility Command delivered 500 of the 1,000 life-saving machines to Indonesia, Aug. 30. Through an all-of-America approach, AMC continues to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 by delivering aid across the globe.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2020 12:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|765709
|VIRIN:
|200830-F-ND912-082
|Filename:
|DOD_107970785
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAID, AMC deliver ventilators to Indonesia, by TSgt R.J. Biermann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT