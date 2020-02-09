Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88th ABW Leadership Labor Day Message

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    88th Air Base Wing Commander Col. Patrick Miller and 88th ABW Command Chief Chief Msgt. Jason Shaffer deliver a message of health and safety to Airmen ahead of Labor Day, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sep. 3, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 13:04
    Category: PSA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th ABW Leadership Labor Day Message, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF
    WPAFB
    88ABW

