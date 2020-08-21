#DNG WOMEN MAKING HISTORY: The Delaware National Guard is extremely proud to congratulate Pfc. Shaneria Robinson, 238th Aviation Battalion, for making #DNG history as the first African American female to earn the title of “Crew Chief.”
Breaking Barriers: Robinson is the first female to be a Delaware Army Guard Crew Chief in a Black Hawk and the first African American female to earn the Crew Chief title in the Delaware Army National Guard.
Currently, Pfc. Robinson is going into her senior year at @Delaware State University, studying math education and works as an aviation mechanic with the Delaware National Guard. Good Luck on the upcoming deployment, and God Speed!
@dearmyaviation // @delawarenationalguard // The National Guard
@us.nationalguard // #womensequalityday
This work, Delaware National Guard member, Pfc. Shaneria Robinson makes DNG history - No Music, by SGT Laura Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
