CSM Gragg talks about taking care of yourself, body and mind, and how to reach out for help or how to help a friend in need. Addressing your mental health is just as important as taking care of your physical health.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2020 10:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|765691
|VIRIN:
|200902-D-CQ400-901
|Filename:
|DOD_107970696
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DHA SEL Talks About Suicide Prevention Month, by Joni Geels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
