    DHA SEL Talks About Suicide Prevention Month

    UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Joni Geels 

    Military Health System

    CSM Gragg talks about taking care of yourself, body and mind, and how to reach out for help or how to help a friend in need. Addressing your mental health is just as important as taking care of your physical health.

