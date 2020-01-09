Aviano Air Base kicked off Suicide Awareness Month by unveiling the Lighthouse, a drop box where people may write inspirational messages, personal stories or ask for help in dealing with suicide.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2020 09:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|765682
|VIRIN:
|200902-F-RA696-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107970657
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aviano Sheds Light on Suicide, by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
