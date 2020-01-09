Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano Sheds Light on Suicide

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.01.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Aviano Air Base kicked off Suicide Awareness Month by unveiling the Lighthouse, a drop box where people may write inspirational messages, personal stories or ask for help in dealing with suicide.

