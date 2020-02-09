Thank you, Greatest Generation

Marines read an open letter to World War II veterans from Commandant of the Marine Corps David H. Berger and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in the Pacific. We pay tribute to the brave warriors of our "Greatest Generation" who set the standard for courage and warfighting excellence. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mat Gleeson)
