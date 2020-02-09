Thank you, Greatest Generation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines read an open letter to World War II veterans from Commandant of the Marine Corps David H. Berger and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in the Pacific. We pay tribute to the brave warriors of our "Greatest Generation" who set the standard for courage and warfighting excellence. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mat Gleeson)