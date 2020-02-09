Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thank you, Greatest Generation

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Mathew Gleeson  

    Communication Directorate             

    Marines read an open letter to World War II veterans from Commandant of the Marine Corps David H. Berger and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in the Pacific. We pay tribute to the brave warriors of our "Greatest Generation" who set the standard for courage and warfighting excellence. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mat Gleeson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thank you, Greatest Generation, by Mathew Gleeson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

