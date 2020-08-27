Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BOSS Revisits Verona for Humanitarian Relief Operations Instagram

    ITALY

    08.27.2020

    Video by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    Service members from the Vicenza Military Community where able to show their support to citizens in Verona as they helped with Humanitarian assistance on August 27, 2020. Giving back to our host nation is a wonderful experience says PFC Kyle Toto, a Soldier with the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team. Not only did this have an impact on service members who provided assistance but is also had a great impact on the partnership with our Italian host nation.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Category: Package
    Location: IT
    This work, BOSS Revisits Verona for Humanitarian Relief Operations Instagram, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

