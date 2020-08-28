Allied Sky Take Off

Three U.S. B-52H Stratofortresses take off from RAF Fairford, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, as part of a Bomber Task Force Europe mission on August 28, 2020. This mission, titled Allied Sky, was the first time bombers flew over 30 NATO nations in Europe and North America in a single-day and is intended to demonstrate NATO solidarity, enhance readiness and provide training opportunities aimed at enhancing interoperability for all participating aircrews from the U.S. and NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Josh W. Strickland)
