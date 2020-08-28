Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allied Sky Take Off

    UNITED KINGDOM

    08.28.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josh Strickland 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Three U.S. B-52H Stratofortresses take off from RAF Fairford, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, as part of a Bomber Task Force Europe mission on August 28, 2020. This mission, titled Allied Sky, was the first time bombers flew over 30 NATO nations in Europe and North America in a single-day and is intended to demonstrate NATO solidarity, enhance readiness and provide training opportunities aimed at enhancing interoperability for all participating aircrews from the U.S. and NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Josh W. Strickland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 06:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765663
    VIRIN: 200828-F-GB336-1001
    Filename: DOD_107970520
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allied Sky Take Off, by A1C Josh Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    AFGSC
    bomber task force Europe
    bombertaskforceeurope

