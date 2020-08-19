EOD Conduct Cast and Recovery Training in the Arabian Gulf

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/765651" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56 and CTF 52 conduct helicopter cast and recovery operations in the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 18-19. CTF 52 and CTF 56 are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua DuRant)