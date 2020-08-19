Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Conduct Cast and Recovery Training in the Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    08.19.2020

    Video by Spc. Joshua DuRant 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    Explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56 and CTF 52 conduct helicopter cast and recovery operations in the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 18-19. CTF 52 and CTF 56 are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua DuRant)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 05:51
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
