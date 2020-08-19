EOD Conduct Cast and Recovery Training in the Arabian Gulf

Explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56 and CTF 52 conduct helicopter cast and recovery operations in the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 18-19. CTF 52 and CTF 56 are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua DuRant)
08.19.2020
09.02.2020
Video Productions
|Location:
ARABIAN GULF
