    Cybershot | TRT Marines teach M240B ISMT course

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.06.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Quentin Maynard, Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer (ISMT) noncommissioned officer, speaks about the M240B during an M240B ISMT Range at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 6, 2020. Marines with Tactical Readiness and Training platoon utilize the ISMT to familiarize Marines with the Marine Corps weapons systems before they conduct a live-fire range. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force's comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 02:01
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 765644
    VIRIN: 200806-M-LN574-138
    Filename: DOD_107970134
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cybershot | TRT Marines teach M240B ISMT course, by LCpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

