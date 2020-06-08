Cybershot | TRT Marines teach M240B ISMT course

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Quentin Maynard, Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer (ISMT) noncommissioned officer, speaks about the M240B during an M240B ISMT Range at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 6, 2020. Marines with Tactical Readiness and Training platoon utilize the ISMT to familiarize Marines with the Marine Corps weapons systems before they conduct a live-fire range. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force's comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)
|08.06.2020
|09.02.2020 02:01
|Series
|765644
|200806-M-LN574-138
|DOD_107970134
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
