Cybershot | TRT Marines teach M240B ISMT course

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/765644" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Quentin Maynard, Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer (ISMT) noncommissioned officer, speaks about the M240B during an M240B ISMT Range at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 6, 2020. Marines with Tactical Readiness and Training platoon utilize the ISMT to familiarize Marines with the Marine Corps weapons systems before they conduct a live-fire range. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force's comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)