Arizona National Guard service members support a Pima County warehouse distribution center in Tucson, Ariz. on September 1, 2020. This local warehouse packages personal protective equipment (PPE) boxes to distribute to local organizations within the community.
|09.01.2020
|09.01.2020 19:24
|B-Roll
|765638
|200901-A-UE246-402
|DOD_107970035
|00:01:51
|TUCSON, AZ, US
This work, AZNG Supports Pima County Warehouse, by SPC Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
