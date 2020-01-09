Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG Supports Pima County Warehouse

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Spc. Mykaela Martin 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard service members support a Pima County warehouse distribution center in Tucson, Ariz. on September 1, 2020. This local warehouse packages personal protective equipment (PPE) boxes to distribute to local organizations within the community.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 19:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765638
    VIRIN: 200901-A-UE246-402
    Filename: DOD_107970035
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
