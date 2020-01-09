2/2 FEX Mortar Fire

U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division rehearse live mortar fire training as part of a field exercise (FEX) at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sep. 1, 2020. The training consisted of firing 81mm mortars from three points to a single objective to increase lethality in the unit.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)
