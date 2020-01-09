Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2/2 FEX Mortar Fire

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Smith 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division rehearse live mortar fire training as part of a field exercise (FEX) at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sep. 1, 2020. The training consisted of firing 81mm mortars from three points to a single objective to increase lethality in the unit.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)

    This work, 2/2 FEX Mortar Fire, by LCpl Andrew Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mortars
    2/2
    live fire
    Camp Lejeune
    Training
    FEX

