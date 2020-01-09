Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMAC tests Barksdale’s B-52 capability

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    This video shows the entirety of the Aircraft Monitoring and Control (AMAC) exercise, including build up the equipment, installation, uploading on the pylons and into the belly of the B-52H Stratofortress.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 17:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765632
    VIRIN: 200901-F-UO171-0001
    Filename: DOD_107969912
    Length: 00:05:07
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMAC tests Barksdale’s B-52 capability, by A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-52
    Maintenance
    Loading
    B-52H Stratofortress
    Load Crew
    AMAC
    Aircraft Monitoring and Control

