This video shows the entirety of the Aircraft Monitoring and Control (AMAC) exercise, including build up the equipment, installation, uploading on the pylons and into the belly of the B-52H Stratofortress.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2020 17:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765632
|VIRIN:
|200901-F-UO171-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107969912
|Length:
|00:05:07
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AMAC tests Barksdale’s B-52 capability, by A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
