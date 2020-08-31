Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada National Guard Pays Tribute to MAFFS Airmen

    MCCLELLAN AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Greiner 

    152 Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Ondra L. Berry, The Adjutant General for the State of Nevada visited Airmen assigned to the 152nd Airlift Wing performing MAFFS missions supporting California firefighters at Sacramento McClellan Airport, California Aug. 31, 2020. Berry was accompanied by leadership from the Nevada Air National Guard and Nevada Army National Guard.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 17:39
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 765631
    VIRIN: 200831-Z-IE160-900
    Filename: DOD_107969904
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: MCCLELLAN AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada National Guard Pays Tribute to MAFFS Airmen, by SSgt Matthew Greiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

