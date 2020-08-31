Maj. Gen. Ondra L. Berry, The Adjutant General for the State of Nevada visited Airmen assigned to the 152nd Airlift Wing performing MAFFS missions supporting California firefighters at Sacramento McClellan Airport, California Aug. 31, 2020. Berry was accompanied by leadership from the Nevada Air National Guard and Nevada Army National Guard.
|08.31.2020
|09.01.2020 17:39
|Interviews
|765631
|200831-Z-IE160-900
|DOD_107969904
|00:04:51
|MCCLELLAN AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
This work, Nevada National Guard Pays Tribute to MAFFS Airmen, by SSgt Matthew Greiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
