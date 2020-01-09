Virtual Room Inspections

With the potential threat of COVID-19, Goodfellow First Sergeants continue to conduct room inspections on base. However, they’re doing them “virtually!”
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2020 16:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765630
|VIRIN:
|200901-F-WV115-194
|Filename:
|DOD_107969896
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
