A 20th Attack Squadron pilot and sensor operator train during a simulated MQ-9 flight.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2020 18:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765628
|VIRIN:
|191112-F-CO180-302
|Filename:
|DOD_107969889
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 20TH Attack Squadron MQ-9 SIMS, by SrA Lauren Silverthorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT