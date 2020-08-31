Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention Month - September 2020

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Video by Maj. Ryan Hignight 

    75th Innovation Command

    The U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command (USARIC) is committed to preventing suicides among our Soldiers, Army Civilians, and Family members. Unexpected deaths and deaths by suicide of a valued member within our formation, civilian workforce, or family affects all of us.

    Maj. Gen. Rich Staats, Commanding General of the United States Army Reserve Innovation Command, provides a suicide prevention message for September Suicide Prevention Month,.

    Suicide Prevention

