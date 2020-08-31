The U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command (USARIC) is committed to preventing suicides among our Soldiers, Army Civilians, and Family members. Unexpected deaths and deaths by suicide of a valued member within our formation, civilian workforce, or family affects all of us.
Maj. Gen. Rich Staats, Commanding General of the United States Army Reserve Innovation Command, provides a suicide prevention message for September Suicide Prevention Month,.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2020 16:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|765627
|VIRIN:
|200831-A-BN725-923
|Filename:
|DOD_107969883
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Suicide Prevention Month - September 2020, by MAJ Ryan Hignight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
