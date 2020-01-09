Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Trump Participates in a Round-table on Wisconsin Community

    KENOSHA, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency       

    President Trump Participates in a Round-table on Wisconsin Community Safety in Kenosha, WI.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 18:03
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 765623
    Filename: DOD_107969849
    Length: 00:49:44
    Location: KENOSHA, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Trump Participates in a Round-table on Wisconsin Community, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Donald Trump

