    Minnesota National Guard Twins shout outs

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.17.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sirrina E. Martinez 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Pfc. Austin Wurth, an Iowa National Guardsman currently deployed with the Minnesota National Guard to the Horn of Africa gives a shout out to the Minnesota Twins.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 16:11
    Category: Greetings
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: MINNESOTA CITY, MN, US
    This work, Minnesota National Guard Twins shout outs, by SGT Sirrina E. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

