75th Anniversary Commemorative World War 2 video at Camp Lejeune, N.C.

A letter from the 38th Commandant of the United States Marine Corps General David H. Berger commemorating the veterans of World War 2 for their valiant service, ultimate sacrifices, and outstanding determination to duty while protecting this nation, narrated by Marines of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jonathon Wiederhold)



Music by: Ross Bugden / https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQKGLOK2FqmVgVwYferltKQ