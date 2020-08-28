Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th Anniversary Commemorative World War 2 video at Camp Lejeune, N.C.

    NC, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jonathon Wiederhold 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    A letter from the 38th Commandant of the United States Marine Corps General David H. Berger commemorating the veterans of World War 2 for their valiant service, ultimate sacrifices, and outstanding determination to duty while protecting this nation, narrated by Marines of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jonathon Wiederhold)

    Music by: Ross Bugden / https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQKGLOK2FqmVgVwYferltKQ

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 16:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 765615
    VIRIN: 200828-M-PR426-997
    Filename: DOD_107969776
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: NC, US
