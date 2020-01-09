The 314th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron achieved full operational capability, Sept. 1, marking the successful reconstitution of an active-duty maintenance force. The designation signifies that the squadron has met a rigorous set of criteria, including an approved concept of operations and a high percentage of trained, qualified and certified personnel.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2020 15:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765607
|VIRIN:
|200901-F-XY725-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107969719
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 314th AMXS achieves full operational capability, by A1C Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
