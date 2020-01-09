Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    314th AMXS achieves full operational capability

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 314th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron achieved full operational capability, Sept. 1, marking the successful reconstitution of an active-duty maintenance force. The designation signifies that the squadron has met a rigorous set of criteria, including an approved concept of operations and a high percentage of trained, qualified and certified personnel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 15:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765607
    VIRIN: 200901-F-XY725-0001
    Filename: DOD_107969719
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 314th AMXS achieves full operational capability, by A1C Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Little Rock Air Force Base
    Air Mobility Command
    18th Air Force
    AMC
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Arkansas
    LRAFB
    314th Airlift Wing
    AFWIP
    314 AW
    Herk Nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT