    Fire Fighting

    ND, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    119th Wing Fire Fighters train on structure fire response at the 119th Wing in Fargo, ND on August 2, 2020.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 16:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765605
    VIRIN: 200802-Z-YT106-001
    Filename: DOD_107969707
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: ND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Fighting, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    fire fighters
    ANG
    119th Wing
    North Dakota
    Happy Hooligans

