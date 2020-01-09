Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Junior Enlisted Performance Evaluation System

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Skelton  

    Communication Directorate             

    The Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sergeant Major Troy Black, presents the Junior Enlisted Performance Evaluation System or JEPES. This system changes the way that the Marine Corps will evaluated Corporals and below. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. James R. Skelton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 15:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765604
    VIRIN: 200901-M-UY829-001
    Filename: DOD_107969690
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Junior Enlisted Performance Evaluation System, by SSgt James Skelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    USMC
    Update
    PFC
    Corporal
    SMMC
    Lance Corporal
    Private First Class
    Junior Marines
    HQMC
    Private
    SgtMaj Black
    JEPES
    Junior Enlisted Performance Evaluation System

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT