Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    China’s Military Power Report

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China, Chad Sbragia, is featured in a webinar focusing on the release of the Department of Defense’s 2020 China Military Power Report. The 20-year annual report is key in understanding China’s strategic intentions in the Indo-Pacific and beyond on Sept. 1, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 15:34
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 765600
    Filename: DOD_107969655
    Length: 01:01:04
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, China’s Military Power Report, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT