China’s Military Power Report

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China, Chad Sbragia, is featured in a webinar focusing on the release of the Department of Defense’s 2020 China Military Power Report. The 20-year annual report is key in understanding China’s strategic intentions in the Indo-Pacific and beyond on Sept. 1, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2020 15:34
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|765600
|Filename:
|DOD_107969655
|Length:
|01:01:04
|Location:
|DC, US
