The 173rd Brigade Support Battalion and Movement Control Operations load vehicles to send to the Saber Junction exercise July 22, 2020, maintaining readiness.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2020 13:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|765540
|VIRIN:
|200722-A-YW586-994
|Filename:
|DOD_107969376
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion and MCO support Saber Junction, by SGT Jonathan Latiuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
