U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. Patrick McFall thanks YPG personnel for their hard work and dedication throughout the year, and cautions everyone to maintain vigilance and safety awareness throughout the long weekend.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2020 13:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|765539
|VIRIN:
|200831-A-FN832-248
|Filename:
|DOD_107969344
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Labor Day Safety Message, by Riley Williams, identified by DVIDS
