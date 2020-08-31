Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Labor Day Safety Message

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Video by Riley Williams 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. Patrick McFall thanks YPG personnel for their hard work and dedication throughout the year, and cautions everyone to maintain vigilance and safety awareness throughout the long weekend.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 13:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 765539
    VIRIN: 200831-A-FN832-248
    Filename: DOD_107969344
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Labor Day Safety Message, by Riley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    safety
    Labor Day
    Army Test and Evaluation Command
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

