    Cyber Games 2020 Trailer

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ellen Schaaf 

    Communication Directorate             

    Video Trailer to promote the 2020 Marine Corps Cyber Games. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ellen M. Schaaf)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 13:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765537
    VIRIN: 200901-M-XF644-001
    Filename: DOD_107969317
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Games 2020 Trailer, by LCpl Ellen Schaaf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Trailer
    information
    USMC
    cyber warfare
    MIG
    Cyber Marines
    cyber games
    Cyber Games 2020

