Video Trailer to promote the 2020 Marine Corps Cyber Games. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ellen M. Schaaf)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2020 13:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765537
|VIRIN:
|200901-M-XF644-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107969317
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cyber Games 2020 Trailer, by LCpl Ellen Schaaf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
