U.S. Navy Recruiting Video "This Is Not A test"

This is not a test ... or a High School Science Lab. And it's far more intense than any video game. It's nothing like running for class president, checking in with your friends online, or the first time you got behind the wheel. Out here, it's not where the sea takes you, but who it makes you. Get up to a $40k bonus when your start today. www.navy.com/bonus. Paid for by the U.S. Navy.