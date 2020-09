video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/765518" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The German Military Police, also known as the Feldjäger (literally meaning field huntsmen), are responsible for escorting military convoys across Germany, making sure they reach their destinations safely and with minimal disruption to the civilian population. In the video, Military Police Staff Sergeant Kevin Lichtenstein answers 10 quick-fire questions at Feldjäger barracks in Garlstedt, Germany.