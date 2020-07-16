World War II Veteran Donald Whitaker reflects on departing Camp McCoy in 1946

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/765516" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

World War II veteran Donald Whitaker of Elk Grove, Wis., and originally from DuPage County, Ill., talks about departing from then-Camp McCoy, Wis., in April 1946. When he left the Army, he was Technician Fifth Grade Donald Whitaker and was a bandsman with the 86th Infantry Division Band. Whitaker had served in the European theater of the war in Austria and Germany as well as the Pacific theater in the Philippines. He served for 2 1/2 years in various other support roles as well. In this clip, he recalls what it was like to finally be heading home at the end of the war. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)