World War II Veteran Donald Whitaker reflects on departing Camp McCoy in 1946

World War II veteran Donald Whitaker of Elk Grove, Wis., and originally from DuPage County, Ill., talks about departing from then-Camp McCoy, Wis., in April 1946. When he left the Army, he was Technician Fifth Grade Donald Whitaker and was a bandsman with the 86th Infantry Division Band. Whitaker had served in the European theater of the war in Austria and Germany as well as the Pacific theater in the Philippines. He served for 2 1/2 years in various other support roles as well. In this clip, he recalls what it was like to finally be heading home at the end of the war. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
07.16.2020
09.01.2020
Interviews
|765516
|200716-A-OK556-097
|DOD_107969223
|00:02:21
FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
