    World War II Veteran Donald Whitaker reflects on departing Camp McCoy in 1946

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2020

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    World War II veteran Donald Whitaker of Elk Grove, Wis., and originally from DuPage County, Ill., talks about departing from then-Camp McCoy, Wis., in April 1946. When he left the Army, he was Technician Fifth Grade Donald Whitaker and was a bandsman with the 86th Infantry Division Band. Whitaker had served in the European theater of the war in Austria and Germany as well as the Pacific theater in the Philippines. He served for 2 1/2 years in various other support roles as well. In this clip, he recalls what it was like to finally be heading home at the end of the war. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 12:26
    Category: Interviews
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Wisconsin
    veteran
    Illinois
    World War II veteran
    Fort McCoy
    86th Infantry Division
    Army veteran
    Camp McCoy
    Donald Whitaker
    DuPage County

