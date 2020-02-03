Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your Voice is Our Future: Makeba Ross, DLA Land and Maritime (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2020

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA employees have the opportunity to help shape DLA's future by participating in the 2020 DLA Culture/Climate Survey. Watch this short video to learn from fellow employee, Makeba Ross, on why she believes all of team DLA should participate by taking the survey. "Your voice is our future!"

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your Voice is Our Future: Makeba Ross, DLA Land and Maritime (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Logistics Agency

