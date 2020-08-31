Lebanon VAMC opens new Pain Procedure Clinic [B-Roll]

Includes footage of the ribbon cutting that took place August 31, scenes of the clinic and sound bites from Dr. Eugene Raggi, Anesthesiologist, Pain Management Chief, Lebanon VA Medical Center. Video Courtesy of U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Lebanon VA Medical Center.
|08.31.2020
|09.01.2020 11:09
|B-Roll
|765496
|200831-O-TN694-453
|DOD_107969107
|00:03:53
|LEBANON, PA, US
Lebanon VAMC opens new Pain Procedure Clinic
