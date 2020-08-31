Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lebanon VAMC opens new Pain Procedure Clinic [B-Roll]

    LEBANON, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Video by Angela King-Sweigart 

    Department of Veterans Affairs

    Includes footage of the ribbon cutting that took place August 31, scenes of the clinic and sound bites from Dr. Eugene Raggi, Anesthesiologist, Pain Management Chief, Lebanon VA Medical Center. Video Courtesy of U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Lebanon VA Medical Center.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 11:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765496
    VIRIN: 200831-O-TN694-453
    Filename: DOD_107969107
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: LEBANON, PA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lebanon VAMC opens new Pain Procedure Clinic [B-Roll], by Angela King-Sweigart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    clinic
    Lebanon VA Medical Center
    Veterans
    pain management
    VA health care
    U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
    free health care
    Lebanon VAMC
    Central Pennsylvania Veterans
    reduced cost health care

