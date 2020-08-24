A news highlight video explaining the Qatar and U.S. Air Forces Central Command Friendship Event and the purpose of it - to showcase the F-15E to Qatar Emiri top leadership as they are preparing for their own, similar aircraft, the F-15QA.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2020 09:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765481
|VIRIN:
|200824-F-VH373-744
|Filename:
|DOD_107969023
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Qatar AFCENT Friendship Event at Al Udeid Air Base, by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT