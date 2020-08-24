Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Qatar AFCENT Friendship Event at Al Udeid Air Base

    QATAR

    08.24.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A news highlight video explaining the Qatar and U.S. Air Forces Central Command Friendship Event and the purpose of it - to showcase the F-15E to Qatar Emiri top leadership as they are preparing for their own, similar aircraft, the F-15QA.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 09:31
    This work, Qatar AFCENT Friendship Event at Al Udeid Air Base, by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

