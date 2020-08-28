Hypervelocity weapons systems test

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/765464" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Department of Defense (DoD) contractors test hypervelocity weapons systems in support of the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico on Aug. 28, 2020. ABMS is an interconnected battle network where data is brought into a cloud-based system to assist operators in making quicker integrated decisions in congested and contested spaces. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)