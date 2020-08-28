Hypervelocity weapons systems test

Department of Defense (DoD) contractors test hypervelocity weapons systems in support of the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico on Aug. 28, 2020. ABMS is an interconnected battle network where data is brought into a cloud-based system to assist operators in making quicker integrated decisions in congested and contested spaces. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
