    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    Department of Defense (DoD) contractors test hypervelocity weapons systems in support of the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico on Aug. 28, 2020. ABMS is an interconnected battle network where data is brought into a cloud-based system to assist operators in making quicker integrated decisions in congested and contested spaces. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 08:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765464
    VIRIN: 200828-F-UN842-7001
    Filename: DOD_107968952
    Length: 00:04:38
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hypervelocity weapons systems test, by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

