Hypervelocity Weapons System Test

Hypervelocity weapons systems are tested in support of the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico on Aug. 28, 2020. The effect ABMS is attempting to achieve is Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2). JADC2 is meant to accelerate the speed of the kill chain by connecting sensors to shooters. ABMS is the digital infrastructure which allows a level of connectivity and [sensor] compatibility for our military at war. As a new Joint Warfighting Concept, Joint All-Domain Operations (JADO) seeks to create simultaneous dilemmas for adversary forces, overwhelming them with too many challenges to counter successfully. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Cambria Ferguson)