USAFE-AFAFRICA First Sergeant's pushup challenge

The U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa first sergeants observe Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. In 2018, 325 active duty service members committed suicide. Every year thousands of individuals die by suicide, leaving behind their friends and family members to navigate the tragedy of loss. In support of this month's observance, the 39th Air Base Wing challenges you to complete the 22 pushup challenge in remembrance of the service members and veterans who took their own lives.