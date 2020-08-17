Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo's USO held a back-to-school luau for children and parents to come by, enjoy food and get a back-to-school goody-bag.
|08.17.2020
|08.31.2020 23:29
|Package
|765445
|200817-N-TU805-649
|DOD_107968782
|00:01:00
|JP
This work, CFAS Back-to-School Luau, by SN John Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
