Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sasebo Ginza Clean-up

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    08.06.2020

    Video by Seaman John Freeman 

    AFN Sasebo

    Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo participate in a clean-up out in town during a comrel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 23:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765441
    VIRIN: 200806-N-TU805-782
    Filename: DOD_107968778
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sasebo Ginza Clean-up, by SN John Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Navy
    Comrel
    Sailor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT