    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sailors Play Flat-Football

    JAPAN

    07.21.2020

    Video by Seaman John Freeman 

    AFN Sasebo

    Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo participate in a game of flag-football.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 23:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 765439
    VIRIN: 200721-N-TU805-295
    Filename: DOD_107968776
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sailors Play Flat-Football, by SN John Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Football
    Japan
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Navy
    Sailor

