PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Aug. 31, 2020) Music has been used throughout the U.S. Navy's history to raise esprit de corps, particularly so during World War II when numerous pieces were written to inspire and honor Sailors. Travel back to that era with the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and "Waves of the U.S. Navy," recognizing the many contributions of the 'Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service.' Their service didn't start or end there - learn more from Naval History and Heritage Command: http://go.usa.gov/xGgGQ (U.S. Navy video by Musician 2nd Class Peter Mattice)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 21:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|765433
|VIRIN:
|200831-N-N0801-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_107968724
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band - Waves of the U.S. Navy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT