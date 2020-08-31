Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band - Waves of the U.S. Navy

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Aug. 31, 2020) Music has been used throughout the U.S. Navy's history to raise esprit de corps, particularly so during World War II when numerous pieces were written to inspire and honor Sailors. Travel back to that era with the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and "Waves of the U.S. Navy," recognizing the many contributions of the 'Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service.' Their service didn't start or end there - learn more from Naval History and Heritage Command: http://go.usa.gov/xGgGQ (U.S. Navy video by Musician 2nd Class Peter Mattice)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 21:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 765433
    VIRIN: 200831-N-N0801-0002
    Filename: DOD_107968724
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band - Waves of the U.S. Navy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Music Program
    SaluteTheirService

