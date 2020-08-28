Package - Soldiers and Airmen of the Hawaii National Guard assist the City and County of Honolulu in the COVID-19 Pandemic testing surge.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Hawaii National Guard is providing key support to the City and County of Honolulu during the testing surge on Oahu.



As Honolulu City and County leadership announced a second “stay at home” order for the Island of Oahu, A surge in COIVD-19 testing in partnership with the U.S. Surgeon General, Vice Adm. Jerome Adams was also announced. Soldiers and Airmen of the Hawaii National Guard who have been providing support of the states the COVID-19 Pandemic response have been tasked to assist the Honolulu County first responders in this testing effort.



Honolulu City and County are offering free tests to members of the public at 6 locations for many as 5000 people daily. At some of the surge testing locations teams of Guardsmen are the first people the members of the community interact with. The Guardsmen verify the registration information and label the test kits before sending the Oahu residents to the testing area where trained medical staff walk them through the “self administered” tests, the goal is to provide a quick and efficient process to insure as many members of the public can be tested as possible each day.



(U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson)