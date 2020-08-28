Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D13 Senior Enlisted Leadership designates September Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Master Chief Petty Officer Jason Wong, Command Master Chief of the 13th Coast Guard District, along with the Command Master Chiefs of Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound and Coast Guard Base Seattle, announces the designation of September as Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month to the service members of the 13th District at Coast Guard Station Seattle in Seattle, Washington, Aug. 25, 2020. The 13th District suffered the loss of two members from suicide this year. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)

