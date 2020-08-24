ABMS BROLL: Hypervelocity Weapons Setup

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hypervelocity weapons systems are setup to support the Advanced Battle Management System OnRamp at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, on Aug. 24, 2020. ABMS is an interconnected family [internet] of systems where data is brought into a cloud-based space by multiple sensors [warfighters, platforms, systems] and seamlessly used by operators to make quicker decisions in a congested and contested space. Data is the most valuable resource and we must accelerate how we can exploit it to our advantage. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Cambria Ferguson)