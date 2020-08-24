Hypervelocity weapons systems are setup to support the Advanced Battle Management System OnRamp at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, on Aug. 24, 2020. ABMS is an interconnected family [internet] of systems where data is brought into a cloud-based space by multiple sensors [warfighters, platforms, systems] and seamlessly used by operators to make quicker decisions in a congested and contested space. Data is the most valuable resource and we must accelerate how we can exploit it to our advantage. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Cambria Ferguson)
Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 18:11
Location:
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
This work, ABMS BROLL: Hypervelocity Weapons Setup, by SSgt Cambria Ferguson, identified by DVIDS
