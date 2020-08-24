ABMS BROLL: Hypervelocity Weapons Setup

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cambria Ferguson 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    Hypervelocity weapons systems are setup to support the Advanced Battle Management System OnRamp at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, on Aug. 24, 2020. ABMS is an interconnected family [internet] of systems where data is brought into a cloud-based space by multiple sensors [warfighters, platforms, systems] and seamlessly used by operators to make quicker decisions in a congested and contested space. Data is the most valuable resource and we must accelerate how we can exploit it to our advantage. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Cambria Ferguson)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 18:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765420
    VIRIN: 200824-F-JL169-7001
    Filename: DOD_107968612
    Length: 00:08:27
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

